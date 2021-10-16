Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) to Sell

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eisai Co LTD is involved in the Biotechnology and Drug Industry. Their principle activities are the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. Operations are carried out through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals: veterinary drugs other food additives, livestock feed and pharmaceutical production systems and equipment. The Group has overseas consolidated subsidiaries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, East Southeast Asia and South and Central America. “

ESALY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eisai from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Eisai from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

ESALY stock opened at $71.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.57 and a 200-day moving average of $79.58. Eisai has a fifty-two week low of $61.95 and a fifty-two week high of $129.79. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter. Eisai had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Equities analysts predict that Eisai will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

About Eisai

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of prescription medicines and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Products Business and Other Business segments. The Pharmaceutical Products Business segment handles prescription and generic drugs, diagnostics, and consumer healthcare business in Japan, which manages over-the-counter drugs.

