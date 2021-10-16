Zacks Investment Research Downgrades J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) to Hold

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on JSAIY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group lowered J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America lowered J Sainsbury from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.87.

Shares of J Sainsbury stock opened at $16.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.29. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. J Sainsbury has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $18.68.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandising and Clothing, Financial Services and Property Investments. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing.

