Zacks Investment Research Downgrades PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PaySign Inc. is a provider of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications through its Paysign(R) brand. PaySign Inc., formerly known as 3PEA International Inc., is based in Henderson, Nevada. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PAYS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded PaySign from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $3.75 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. DA Davidson upgraded PaySign from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Shares of PaySign stock opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.12. PaySign has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $134.94 million, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.46.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.65 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PaySign will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 38,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $100,176.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joan M. Herman sold 76,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $180,889.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 836,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,143.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,294 shares of company stock valued at $6,514,850 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in PaySign by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 42,196 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PaySign by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 52,042 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in PaySign by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,547,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 76,426 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in PaySign by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 16,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PaySign by 215.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 26,509 shares in the last quarter. 19.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PaySign, Inc engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand.

