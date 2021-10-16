Zacks Investment Research Lowers Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlantica Yield Plc owns, manages and acquires a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the power and environment sectors. It operates primarily in North America, South America and Europe. Atlantica Yield Plc, formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc, is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AY. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a hold rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.14.

Shares of AY opened at $36.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.30. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $28.93 and a 1 year high of $48.49.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $375.99 million for the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 1.89%. Equities analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 1,433.33%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $26,976,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,059,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,432,000 after purchasing an additional 686,629 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $14,958,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,483,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,121,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,838,000 after purchasing an additional 296,154 shares in the last quarter. 42.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

