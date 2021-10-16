Zacks Investment Research Lowers CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets flow control solutions and other highly engineered products and sub-systems for markets including oil & gas, aerospace, power, process and industrial solutions. CIRCOR has a diversified product portfolio with recognized, market-leading brands that fulfill its customers’ unique application needs. The Company’s strategy is to grow organically and through complementary acquisitions; simplify CIRCOR’s operations; achieve world class operational excellence; and attract and retain top industry talent. “
CIR stock opened at $32.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. CIRCOR International has a 12-month low of $26.54 and a 12-month high of $43.20. The stock has a market cap of $654.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.04 and its 200 day moving average is $33.67.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in CIRCOR International by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 77,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 12,361 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in CIRCOR International by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in CIRCOR International by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in CIRCOR International by 104,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in CIRCOR International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CIRCOR International
CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.
