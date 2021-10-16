Zacks Investment Research Lowers CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets flow control solutions and other highly engineered products and sub-systems for markets including oil & gas, aerospace, power, process and industrial solutions. CIRCOR has a diversified product portfolio with recognized, market-leading brands that fulfill its customers’ unique application needs. The Company’s strategy is to grow organically and through complementary acquisitions; simplify CIRCOR’s operations; achieve world class operational excellence; and attract and retain top industry talent. “

CIR stock opened at $32.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. CIRCOR International has a 12-month low of $26.54 and a 12-month high of $43.20. The stock has a market cap of $654.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.04 and its 200 day moving average is $33.67.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $190.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.55 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CIRCOR International will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in CIRCOR International by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 77,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 12,361 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in CIRCOR International by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in CIRCOR International by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in CIRCOR International by 104,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in CIRCOR International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

