Zacks Investment Research Lowers Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Doximity Inc. provides digital platform for medical professionals. The company’s network members include physicians across all specialties and practice areas. It provide its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Get Doximity alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DOCS. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Doximity from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.75.

DOCS opened at $69.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.88. Doximity has a 52 week low of $41.17 and a 52 week high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $72.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.41 million. Equities analysts forecast that Doximity will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Doximity news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 23,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,643,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph B. Kleine sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $15,154,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOCS. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $318,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $524,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,505,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 13.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Doximity (DOCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.