Zacks Investment Research Lowers Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Glanbia Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of dairy and nutritional food products. Its operating segments include Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Global Ingredients, Dairy Ireland and Joint Ventures and Associates. Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment comprises of performance nutrition products under the Optimum Nutrition, BSN, Isopure, Nutramino and ABB brands. Global Ingredients segment includes American-style cheddar cheese, micro-nutrient premixes and dairy and non-dairy nutritional solutions. Dairy Ireland segment consists of consumer products and agribusiness. Joint Ventures and Associates segment covers Glanbia Ingredients Ireland, Glanbia Cheese and Southwest Cheese. Glanbia Plc is headquartered in Kilkenny, Ireland. “

Get Glanbia alerts:

Shares of GLAPY opened at $79.11 on Wednesday. Glanbia has a 12-month low of $48.40 and a 12-month high of $90.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $1.6591 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 1.88%. Glanbia’s payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

About Glanbia

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glanbia (GLAPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Glanbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glanbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.