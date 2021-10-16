Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of ophthalmic therapeutic products using its proprietary hydrogel technology to address unmet or underserved needs in ophthalmology. The Company develops and markets eye care products. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $856.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 2.14. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 10.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.07.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.70 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 51.58% and a negative net margin of 318.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,681. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 570,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,096,000 after acquiring an additional 132,037 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 491,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,974,000 after acquiring an additional 157,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $776,000. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

