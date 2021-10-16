Zacks Investment Research Lowers Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pulse Biosciences, Inc. is a medical device company. It is engaged in developing a novel and proprietary tissue treatment platform using Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling. NPES provide effective local tumor control and to initiate an adaptive immune response. The company deploy NPES platform applications which include human oncology, dermatology, aesthetics and other minimally invasive applications. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. is based in Burlingame, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens began coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ PLSE opened at $21.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $640.97 million, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.43 and its 200-day moving average is $20.40. Pulse Biosciences has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $45.82.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.11. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pulse Biosciences will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLSE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 950,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,503,000 after purchasing an additional 67,501 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 27,127 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 168.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 12,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. 10.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling.

