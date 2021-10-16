Zacks Investment Research Lowers Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Repro-Med Systems Inc. is engaged in the design and manufacture of medical devices directing resources to the global markets for emergency medical products and infusion therapy. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Repro Med Systems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ KRMD opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.55. The company has a market cap of $127.75 million, a PE ratio of -40.99 and a beta of 0.47. Repro Med Systems has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $6.83.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Repro Med Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 million. Equities analysts forecast that Repro Med Systems will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $68,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRMD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Repro Med Systems by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,673,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after buying an additional 82,562 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repro Med Systems by 20.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 452,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 77,775 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repro Med Systems by 658.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 152,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 132,656 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its stake in Repro Med Systems by 4.8% during the first quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 62,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro-Med Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W.

