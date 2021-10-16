Zacks Investment Research Lowers Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches. It also provides supervisory and administrative services for other license and franchise restaurants. “

TXRH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.20.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $89.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $67.18 and a 12 month high of $110.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $898.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.34 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 355.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 6.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 4.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 5.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth approximately $5,579,000. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1.6% during the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 21,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

