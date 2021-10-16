Zacks Investment Research Lowers Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Travel Leisure Co. provide membership and leisure services. The company offer vacation experiences and travel inspiration to owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations and Panorama. Travel Leisure Co., formerly known as Wyndham Destinations Inc., is based in Orlando, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Travel + Leisure from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.00.

TNL stock opened at $54.70 on Tuesday. Travel + Leisure has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $68.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.35 and a 200-day moving average of $58.73.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.04 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -127.66%.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $36,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.10 per share, with a total value of $52,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth about $5,707,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 119.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 13,886 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 241,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,325,000 after buying an additional 8,153 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.6% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 332,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,778,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth about $19,008,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

