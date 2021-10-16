Zacks Investment Research Lowers YETI (NYSE:YETI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of YETI (NYSE:YETI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yeti Holdings, Inc. designs, markets and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under YETI brand primarily in the United States. The company’s products are designed for use in outdoor activities, including recreational and professional pursuits targeting various categories, including hunting, fishing, camping, barbecue, farm and ranch activities and others. Yeti Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Get YETI alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on YETI. Raymond James upped their target price on YETI from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on YETI from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on YETI from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on YETI from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on YETI in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, YETI presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $105.53.

NYSE YETI opened at $88.13 on Tuesday. YETI has a one year low of $47.66 and a one year high of $105.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.65 and a 200 day moving average of $91.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.85.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $357.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.76 million. On average, equities analysts predict that YETI will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $2,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 12,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total transaction of $1,291,210.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,783 shares of company stock worth $4,016,641. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the third quarter worth $30,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in YETI during the second quarter worth about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in YETI by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

See Also: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on YETI (YETI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.