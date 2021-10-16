Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $49.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Central Garden & Pet Company is a leading innovator, marketer and producer of quality branded products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets. Committed to new product innovation, their products are sold to specialty independent and mass retailers. Participating categories in Lawn & Garden include: Grass seed and the brands PENNINGTON, and THE REBELS; wild bird feed and the brand PENNINGTON; weed and insect control and the brands AMDRO, SEVIN, IRONITE and OVER-N-OUT; and decorative outdoor patio products under the PENNINGTON brand. Participating categories in Pet include: Animal health and the brands ADAMS and ZODIAC; aquatics and reptile and the brands AQUEON, CORALIFE, SEGREST and ZILLA; bird & small animal and the brands KAYTEE, Forti-Diet and CRITTER TRAIL; dog & cat and the brands TFH, NYLABONE, FOUR PAWS, IMS, CADET, DMC, K&H Pet Products, PINNACLE and AVODERM; and equine and the brands FARNAM, HORSE HEALTH and VITAFLEX. “

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

NASDAQ CENTA opened at $44.98 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.44 and its 200-day moving average is $47.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.61. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $34.21 and a one year high of $55.82.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.27 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter worth $80,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter valued at $162,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1,422.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Garden & Pet (CENTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.