Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Maverix Metals Inc. is a gold royalty and streaming company. It is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

MMX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Maverix Metals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.00.

MMX stock opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.20. Maverix Metals has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The firm has a market cap of $729.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 67.36%. The business had revenue of $14.31 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Maverix Metals will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Maverix Metals by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Maverix Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Maverix Metals by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Maverix Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maverix Metals (MMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.