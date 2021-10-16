Zacks Investment Research Upgrades POSCO (NYSE:PKX) to Buy

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $78.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.68% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “POSCO, formerly known as Pohang Iron & Steel Company Ltd., manufactures hot and cold rolled steel products, heavy plate and other steel products for the construction and shipbuilding industries. “

Separately, UBS Group downgraded POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of NYSE PKX opened at $69.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.67. POSCO has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $92.19.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that POSCO will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 12.0% during the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 10,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 29.6% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 15.0% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 16.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in POSCO during the first quarter valued at approximately $961,000. 3.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About POSCO

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

