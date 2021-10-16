Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) to Hold

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shattuck Labs Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease. The company’s wholly owned program includes SL-172154. It operates principally in Durham, North Carolina and Austin, Texas. Shattuck Labs Inc. is based in Austin, United States. “

STTK opened at $19.33 on Thursday. Shattuck Labs has a twelve month low of $17.15 and a twelve month high of $60.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.95. The company has a market cap of $814.24 million and a PE ratio of -7.19.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.21). Shattuck Labs had a negative return on equity of 28.65% and a negative net margin of 453.65%. The company had revenue of ($4.23) million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shattuck Labs will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 2,501.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 52,647 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 274,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after acquiring an additional 133,549 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 209,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 8,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

