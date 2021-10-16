Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) to Hold

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Shattuck Labs Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease. The company’s wholly owned program includes SL-172154. It operates principally in Durham, North Carolina and Austin, Texas. Shattuck Labs Inc. is based in Austin, United States. “
STTK opened at $19.33 on Thursday. Shattuck Labs has a twelve month low of $17.15 and a twelve month high of $60.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.95. The company has a market cap of $814.24 million and a PE ratio of -7.19.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 2,501.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 52,647 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 274,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after acquiring an additional 133,549 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 209,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 8,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.
About Shattuck Labs
Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.
