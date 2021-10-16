Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Thryv Holdings Inc. provides small-to-medium sized businesses with print and digital marketing solutions and Software as a Service end-to-end customer experience tools. Thryv Holdings Inc. is based in Dallas. “

Get Thryv alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on THRY. William Blair set a $33.54 price objective on Thryv in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Thryv in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Thryv in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Thryv from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.76.

Shares of THRY stock opened at $30.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09. Thryv has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $37.26.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $291.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.62 million. On average, analysts expect that Thryv will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Thryv news, Director Amer Akhtar acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.74 per share, for a total transaction of $29,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $7,962,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,656,509 shares of company stock valued at $51,390,826 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Thryv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Thryv by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Thryv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Thryv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Thryv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thryv (THRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.