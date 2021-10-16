Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) to “Buy”

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $185.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.67% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Wingstop Inc. franchises and operates restaurants. The Company’s operating segment consists of Franchise segment and Company segment. It offers cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings. Wingstop Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Wingstop alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WING. Loop Capital started coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Wingstop from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on Wingstop from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Wingstop from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.61.

Wingstop stock opened at $171.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.86, a PEG ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.99 and its 200 day moving average is $157.05. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $112.47 and a twelve month high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.38 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%. Research analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wingstop news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 10,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.02, for a total value of $1,706,613.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $62,146.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,171 shares of company stock worth $14,120,700. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,755,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $223,309,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,394,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $219,874,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 8,152.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,230,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,178 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,522,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 44.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 887,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,823,000 after purchasing an additional 272,197 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wingstop (WING)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.