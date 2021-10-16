Zcoin Hits Market Cap of $47.66 Million (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 16th. One Zcoin coin can currently be purchased for $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. Zcoin has a total market cap of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,911.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,824.56 or 0.06278847 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.79 or 0.00306664 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $628.85 or 0.01032393 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.28 or 0.00089114 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $267.82 or 0.00439690 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.01 or 0.00311950 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $171.93 or 0.00282259 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

Zcoin (CRYPTO:XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Zcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

