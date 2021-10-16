Zenvia Inc (NASDAQ:ZENV) Short Interest Update

Zenvia Inc (NASDAQ:ZENV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 266,800 shares, an increase of 106.5% from the September 15th total of 129,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 380,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ZENV stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. Zenvia has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $20.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.17.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zenvia in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.80 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Zenvia from $35.00 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zenvia in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

