Zenvia Inc (NASDAQ:ZENV) Short Interest Update

Zenvia Inc (NASDAQ:ZENV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 266,800 shares, an increase of 106.5% from the September 15th total of 129,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 380,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ZENV stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. Zenvia has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $20.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.17.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zenvia in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.80 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Zenvia from $35.00 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zenvia in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

About Zenvia

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

