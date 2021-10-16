Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) versus CannaSys (OTCMKTS:MJTK) Critical Analysis

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) and CannaSys (OTCMKTS:MJTK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.0% of Zillow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.5% of Zillow Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of CannaSys shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Zillow Group and CannaSys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group 3.70% 3.63% 2.34% CannaSys N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Zillow Group and CannaSys, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group 2 6 17 0 2.60 CannaSys 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zillow Group presently has a consensus price target of $165.72, suggesting a potential upside of 75.74%. Given Zillow Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Zillow Group is more favorable than CannaSys.

Risk and Volatility

Zillow Group has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CannaSys has a beta of -0.06, indicating that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zillow Group and CannaSys’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group $3.34 billion 7.16 -$162.12 million ($0.42) -224.52 CannaSys N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CannaSys has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zillow Group.

Summary

Zillow Group beats CannaSys on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions. The Homes segment includes Zillow Group’s buying and selling of homes directly. The Mortgages segment includes advertising sold to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals, mortgage originations through MLOA and the sale of mortgages on the secondary market, as well as Mortech mortgage software solutions. The company was founded by Richard N. Barton and Lloyd D. Frink in December 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

About CannaSys

CannaSys, Inc. provides technology services for the cannabis industry. The company offers Citizen Toke, a text-message-based transaction and promotion platform focused on user acquisition and customer engagement for both regulated cannabis retailers and branded products companies. It also offers BumpUp Rewards, a membership rewards loyalty program designed for social media ties and an electronic solution for providing gifts, points, and discounts to friends and family; and CannaLIMS, a laboratory management information system product focuses on the cannabis marketplace. The company's products serve medical and recreational growers, dispensers, and customers. CannaSys, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

