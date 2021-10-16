Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Zscaler by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,116,000 after acquiring an additional 25,466 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Zscaler by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Zscaler by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Zscaler by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

ZS stock opened at $292.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.66 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.99. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.34 and a 52 week high of $294.99.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 40.50%. The company’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

ZS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $279.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.86.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.61, for a total value of $2,048,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $442,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,241.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 368,329 shares of company stock worth $99,029,971 in the last ninety days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

