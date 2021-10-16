Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $663.11 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) will announce sales of $663.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Zynga’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $659.20 million and the highest is $672.20 million. Zynga reported sales of $627.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Zynga will report full-year sales of $2.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zynga.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.58 million. Zynga had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 6.76%.

ZNGA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.18.

Shares of ZNGA stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,634,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,139,941. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average of $9.63. Zynga has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $12.32.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $40,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,988.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 473,369 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,473. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,115,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Zynga by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 4,381,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,993,000 after purchasing an additional 534,656 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zynga by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zynga in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zynga in the 3rd quarter worth $828,000. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

