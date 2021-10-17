-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Graham’s earnings. Graham posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 129.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Graham will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Graham.

Get Graham alerts:

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.23). Graham had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $20.16 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Colliers Securities set a $13.35 target price on Graham in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

GHM stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.01. The company had a trading volume of 11,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,604. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.51. Graham has a fifty-two week low of $11.71 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.09 million, a PE ratio of 118.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Graham’s payout ratio is presently 183.33%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Graham by 469.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 231,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 191,190 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Graham during the 2nd quarter worth $2,167,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Graham during the 2nd quarter worth $1,567,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Graham by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 211,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 105,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Graham during the 2nd quarter worth $1,177,000. 66.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Graham

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Graham (GHM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.