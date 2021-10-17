-$0.15 EPS Expected for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) will report earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Twilio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Twilio reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 475%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Twilio will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Twilio.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $467.65.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.74, for a total value of $19,193,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.29, for a total value of $146,144.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,902 shares of company stock valued at $60,885,039 over the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.2% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.8% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 5.6% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 5.5% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 49.4% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO traded down $4.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $353.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,020,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,334. The firm has a market cap of $62.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.04 and a beta of 1.45. Twilio has a 1-year low of $254.82 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $345.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.75.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

