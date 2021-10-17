-$0.19 EPS Expected for Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Otonomy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Otonomy posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Otonomy.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 20,278.95% and a negative return on equity of 67.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Otonomy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otonomy during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Otonomy by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,084 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otonomy during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Otonomy by 378.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 25,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.92. The company had a trading volume of 150,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 11.25 and a quick ratio of 11.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average is $1.99. Otonomy has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98.

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

