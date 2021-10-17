-$0.21 EPS Expected for CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) to report ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CarLotz’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.20). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarLotz will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.64). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CarLotz.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $50.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.83 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LOTZ. Zacks Investment Research raised CarLotz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CarLotz in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair downgraded CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in CarLotz by 21.1% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in CarLotz by 23.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of CarLotz in the second quarter worth $108,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CarLotz in the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of CarLotz in the second quarter worth $67,000. 23.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CarLotz stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $3.70. The company had a trading volume of 885,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,992,030. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.19. CarLotz has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $12.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average of $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.58.

CarLotz Company Profile

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

