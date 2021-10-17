-$0.21 EPS Expected for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.21). Viking Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.78). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($0.75). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Viking Therapeutics.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01).

VKTX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of VKTX stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.01. 367,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.06. Viking Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $10.09.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 47,695.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 9,539 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 48.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

