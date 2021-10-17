$0.24 EPS Expected for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. RPT Realty posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. RPT Realty had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $52.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

RPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

Shares of RPT traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.69. The company had a trading volume of 655,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,456. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.65. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $14.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This is an increase from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of RPT Realty by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in RPT Realty by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 100,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 10,979 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in RPT Realty by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 347,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 185,091 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in RPT Realty by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,277,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,543,000 after acquiring an additional 225,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in RPT Realty by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 451,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 64,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

