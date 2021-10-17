$0.26 EPS Expected for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.30. Redwood Trust posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Redwood Trust.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RWT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of Redwood Trust stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.67. 938,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,473. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.97. Redwood Trust has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $13.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.63, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,100.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Redwood Trust by 17.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Redwood Trust by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Redwood Trust by 20.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Redwood Trust by 16.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

