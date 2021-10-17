-$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.31). Orchard Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 35%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($1.07). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($0.78). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Orchard Therapeutics.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Orchard Therapeutics from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Orchard Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORTX. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,443,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799,242 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,921,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,632,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,631,000 after acquiring an additional 990,277 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 186.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,304,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,472,000 after purchasing an additional 849,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 734,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 401,929 shares during the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ORTX opened at $2.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.12. Orchard Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.43 and a quick ratio of 7.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.13.

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

