$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) will report earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.47. Wheaton Precious Metals reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $330.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.49 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 10.84%.

A number of research analysts have commented on WPM shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.64.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.01. 1,555,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,292,733. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $50.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.60. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,750,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,122,000 after buying an additional 3,707,871 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,280,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147,537 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 547.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,498 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 71.3% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,338,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,273,000 after buying an additional 2,222,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth about $75,056,000. Institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

