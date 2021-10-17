$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings. SPS Commerce posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $94.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.25 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 10.28%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SPSC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.89.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.94. The company had a trading volume of 172,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,448. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.40 and a beta of 0.93. SPS Commerce has a 1 year low of $82.11 and a 1 year high of $169.15.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $224,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total transaction of $365,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,177,000 after purchasing an additional 45,653 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the first quarter valued at $2,086,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 27.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 13,943 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the second quarter worth about $5,281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

