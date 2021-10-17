$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) will report earnings per share of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Aptiv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.97. Aptiv posted earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $3.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $5.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.10) EPS.

APTV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $182.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Shares of APTV stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.74. 1,201,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,834. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.84. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $92.56 and a 1-year high of $170.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a PE ratio of 46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.06.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total transaction of $954,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 94,741 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 383.8% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 11,238 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,590,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

