$1.01 EPS Expected for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) will post $1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03. Green Brick Partners posted earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Green Brick Partners.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $373.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.39 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.51%.

Several analysts have issued reports on GRBK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

In other news, Director Kathleen Olsen bought 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.47 per share, for a total transaction of $247,059.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 90,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRBK traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $21.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,551. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.31. Green Brick Partners has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $28.03.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Brick Partners (GRBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.