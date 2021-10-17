$1.21 EPS Expected for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) will report $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.25. Taylor Morrison Home reported earnings per share of $0.87 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full year earnings of $5.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $5.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.07 to $7.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%.

TMHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.90.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $7,439,593.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,582,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,002,000 after acquiring an additional 216,673 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.0% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,376,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,049,000 after acquiring an additional 53,492 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,970,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,327,000 after acquiring an additional 254,544 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 18.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,984,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,955,000 after acquiring an additional 468,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,770,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,198,000 after acquiring an additional 47,933 shares in the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $26.96. The company had a trading volume of 701,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,286. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.76. Taylor Morrison Home has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.14 and a 200-day moving average of $27.99.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

