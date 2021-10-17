$1.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) will announce earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ecolab’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.43 and the lowest is $1.23. Ecolab reported earnings of $1.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $5.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.78 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ecolab.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.45.

In related news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $609,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,575.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $2,595,946.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,210.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,496 shares of company stock valued at $48,541,441 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Ecolab by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 1.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its position in Ecolab by 22.2% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 34,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 6.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECL opened at $220.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.50, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab has a one year low of $181.25 and a one year high of $231.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.39 and its 200-day moving average is $217.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecolab (ECL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.