$1.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) will announce $1.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.84. Six Flags Entertainment reported earnings of ($1.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 208%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $459.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.98 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SIX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Wedbush upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.63.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,841,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIX. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 180.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SIX traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.70. The company had a trading volume of 497,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,856. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 2.50. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $51.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.40.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

