$103.64 Million in Sales Expected for iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) will report sales of $103.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for iStar’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $104.38 million and the lowest is $102.90 million. iStar reported sales of $115.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iStar will report full year sales of $423.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $421.10 million to $426.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $359.54 million, with estimates ranging from $344.37 million to $374.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow iStar.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.30. iStar had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 3.67%.

STAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on iStar in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on iStar in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on iStar from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Shares of NYSE STAR traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.95. 394,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,930. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.77 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. iStar has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $26.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. iStar’s payout ratio is currently -57.47%.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 10,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.97 per share, with a total value of $780,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STAR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of iStar by 96.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 178,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 87,313 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iStar by 25.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iStar by 76.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 22,876 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in iStar during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,457,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iStar by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iStar Company Profile

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

