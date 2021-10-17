105,000 Shares in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Acquired by Formula Growth Ltd.

Formula Growth Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in DraftKings by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 21,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,083,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $4,752,892.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,511,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,694,463.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,584,369 shares of company stock valued at $254,586,546 over the last ninety days. 62.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.05.

NASDAQ:DKNG traded down $1.28 on Friday, reaching $48.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,286,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,846,744. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.90 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.83.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $297.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.84 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 118.88% and a negative return on equity of 55.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

