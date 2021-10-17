1,085,741 Shares in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY) Acquired by RP Investment Advisors LP

RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,085,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,564,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $745,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 89,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 13,156 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $714,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.73.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

