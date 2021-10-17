$127.34 Million in Sales Expected for The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) will report $127.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Marcus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $122.47 million to $132.20 million. The Marcus reported sales of $33.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 279.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Marcus will report full year sales of $427.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $419.49 million to $436.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $715.27 million, with estimates ranging from $697.00 million to $733.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Marcus.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 60.83%. The firm had revenue of $92.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.05 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research cut their price objective on The Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on The Marcus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of MCS traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.77. The stock had a trading volume of 221,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The Marcus has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $24.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.54.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Marcus in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of The Marcus in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of The Marcus by 99,028.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Marcus in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Marcus in the second quarter worth about $207,000. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Marcus Company Profile

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

