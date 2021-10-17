$129.30 Million in Sales Expected for ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) will report sales of $129.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ironSource’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $132.50 million and the lowest is $127.30 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that ironSource will report full year sales of $520.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $515.90 million to $525.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $683.05 million, with estimates ranging from $667.00 million to $696.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ironSource.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $135.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.80 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ironSource from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ironSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.35.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of ironSource by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ironSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ironSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

Shares of NYSE IS traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.74. 1,998,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,589. ironSource has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $12.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.49.

ironSource

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

