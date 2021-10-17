13,830 Shares in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Purchased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 116,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 31,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 44.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TAST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Carrols Restaurant Group stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $8.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.09. The company has a market capitalization of $190.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.17). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $424.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.94 million. Equities analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

