14,964 Shares in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Bought by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 47.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 161,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 51,900 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 6,187.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 38,424 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 26.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,528,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,404,000 after buying an additional 319,408 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 17.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 696,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,577,000 after purchasing an additional 102,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 33.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,527,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,061 shares during the last quarter. 51.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNB stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.80, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.61 and a 12 month high of $29.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.57.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $520.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.61 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 11.68%. Dun & Bradstreet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DNB shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

In other news, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.63 per share, for a total transaction of $55,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 109,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $1,999,567.26. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,472 shares in the company, valued at $6,618,825.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

