15,051 Shares in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 231.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alteryx in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 1,009.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Alteryx by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AYX opened at $75.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.66 and a 1-year high of $145.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.82 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.18.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.17. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $120.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.71 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Alteryx from $129.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alteryx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.73.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $2,462,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,151,150. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

