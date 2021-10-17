$169.98 Million in Sales Expected for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) will report $169.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $161.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $176.96 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $63.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 165.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.
On average, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $602.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $580.67 million to $653.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $892.06 million, with estimates ranging from $838.72 million to $999.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Xenia Hotels & Resorts.
Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 927.0% on a year-over-year basis.
XHR stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.41 and a 200 day moving average of $18.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $21.40.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XHR. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
