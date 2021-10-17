$169.98 Million in Sales Expected for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) will report $169.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $161.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $176.96 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $63.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 165.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $602.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $580.67 million to $653.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $892.06 million, with estimates ranging from $838.72 million to $999.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 927.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on XHR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.57.

XHR stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.41 and a 200 day moving average of $18.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $21.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XHR. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

