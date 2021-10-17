$19.70 Million in Sales Expected for Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) will report sales of $19.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.40 million and the lowest is $18.44 million. Capital Southwest reported sales of $16.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full year sales of $79.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $75.50 million to $83.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $88.56 million, with estimates ranging from $84.92 million to $98.08 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.41 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 79.95%.

CSWC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

In other Capital Southwest news, Director William R. Thomas III acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.72 per share, with a total value of $110,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,359.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 5,081 shares of company stock worth $138,715 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSWC. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Capital Southwest by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Capital Southwest by 1.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital Southwest by 0.5% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 106,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 2.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 23.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWC traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,828. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.21. Capital Southwest has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $28.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.02%.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

