$19.70 Million in Sales Expected for Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) will report sales of $19.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.40 million and the lowest is $18.44 million. Capital Southwest reported sales of $16.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full year sales of $79.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $75.50 million to $83.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $88.56 million, with estimates ranging from $84.92 million to $98.08 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.41 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 79.95%.

CSWC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

In other Capital Southwest news, Director William R. Thomas III acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.72 per share, with a total value of $110,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,359.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 5,081 shares of company stock worth $138,715 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSWC. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Capital Southwest by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Capital Southwest by 1.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital Southwest by 0.5% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 106,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 2.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 23.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWC traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,828. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.21. Capital Southwest has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $28.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.02%.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Southwest (CSWC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.