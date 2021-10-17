19,045 Shares in Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) Bought by Anson Funds Management LP

Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 19,045 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 73.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 808,686 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after buying an additional 341,607 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $34,242,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $2,456,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $496,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $378,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Extraction Oil & Gas alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of Extraction Oil & Gas stock opened at $63.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.39. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.90. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $63.67.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $223.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.70 million. Analysts predict that Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extraction Oil & Gas Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.